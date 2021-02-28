Dr. Vanburen Lemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanburen Lemons, MD
Dr. Vanburen Lemons, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Vanburen Ross Lemons MD A Neurological Medical Corp3415 American River Dr Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95864 Directions (916) 648-0144
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Dr Lemons is the best Dr ,I've come across and would recommend him to other people. He's a straight shooter and gets straight to the point and will answer all your questions and you will leave his office knowing the solution to your problem.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1538229687
- Neurosurgery
