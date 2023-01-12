Dr. Vance Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Bray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vance Bray, MD
Dr. Vance Bray, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Bray's Office Locations
Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver7111 E Lowry Blvd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 764-6194
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bray?
Dr. Bray has treated me for 24 years for RA. He actively listens and is a compassionate physician that evaluates my issues and gives me options and side effects of possible treatments or actions. Dr. Bray spends the appropriate amount of time accessing my condition at every appointment and answers my questions thoroughly. I 100% trust his recommendations for my healthcare and live a good life, despite RA, as a result of Dr. Bray’s expertise over the years. His assistant is also excellent. Tasha is friendly, responds quickly to calls, medicine refills, questions, etc. Together they make an efficient team, second to none!
About Dr. Vance Bray, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bray has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bray speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.