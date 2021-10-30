Overview of Dr. Vance Cao, MD

Dr. Vance Cao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Cao works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.