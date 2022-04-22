Dr. Vance Hall, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Hall, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vance Hall, DMD
Dr. Vance Hall, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from University Of Louisville Med School and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton2297 N Hill Field Rd Ste A105, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5462
Bountiful Office65 W 400 N Ste 102, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 980-0504
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hall's office booked me a same day appointment when I called with an infection surrounding my wisdom tooth. They got me in, took an x-ray, and scheduled me for extraction within the week. The surgery exceeded all expectations, I woke up feeling great immediately and didn't experience even the least discomfort in the days following even though I was warned that day 3 is usually a bit uncomfortable. Dr. Hall was so friendly and made the entire experience a true breeze. I had put off having the tooth removed for 20 years and he made it so easy and stress-free- I literally can't thank him enough!
About Dr. Vance Hall, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1417344557
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Med School
- University Of Louisville Med School
