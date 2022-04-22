See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Layton, UT
Dr. Vance Hall, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vance Hall, DMD

Dr. Vance Hall, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from University Of Louisville Med School and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Hall works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton
    2297 N Hill Field Rd Ste A105, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5462
  2. 2
    Bountiful Office
    65 W 400 N Ste 102, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 980-0504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Cosmetic Conditions
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Cosmetic Conditions

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Unequal Jaw Growth Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Dr. Hall's office booked me a same day appointment when I called with an infection surrounding my wisdom tooth. They got me in, took an x-ray, and scheduled me for extraction within the week. The surgery exceeded all expectations, I woke up feeling great immediately and didn't experience even the least discomfort in the days following even though I was warned that day 3 is usually a bit uncomfortable. Dr. Hall was so friendly and made the entire experience a true breeze. I had put off having the tooth removed for 20 years and he made it so easy and stress-free- I literally can't thank him enough!
    Rick K — Apr 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vance Hall, DMD
    About Dr. Vance Hall, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417344557
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Med School
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville Med School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vance Hall, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

