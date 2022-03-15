See All Family Doctors in Redding, CA
Dr. Vance Harris, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vance Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at VANCE HARRIS MD in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Dr. Phuc-Son Dong, DO
Dr. Phuc-Son Dong, DO
4.3 (31)
Alena McGahern, NP
Alena McGahern, NP
0.0 (0)
Julie Winter, NP
Julie Winter, NP
4.5 (19)
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Locations

  1. 1
    Benjamin Shettell MD
    2632 Edith Ave Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 242-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Insomnia
Arthritis
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Arthritis
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Arthritis
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Influenza (Flu)
Insulin Pump Therapy
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 15, 2022
    Dr. Harris is a great GP MD. He has retired now.
    — Mar 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vance Harris, MD
    About Dr. Vance Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538191408
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northridge Hosp-Ucla
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vance Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

