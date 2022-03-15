Overview

Dr. Vance Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at VANCE HARRIS MD in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.