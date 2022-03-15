Dr. Vance Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Vance Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.
Locations
Benjamin Shettell MD2632 Edith Ave Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 242-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris is a great GP MD. He has retired now.
About Dr. Vance Harris, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1538191408
Education & Certifications
- Northridge Hosp-Ucla
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
