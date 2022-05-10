Overview of Dr. Vance Johnson, MD

Dr. Vance Johnson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Johnson works at Premier Outpatient Surgery Center in Colton, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.