Dr. Vance Lassey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Holton, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holton Community Hospital.



Dr. Lassey works at Holton Direct Care in Holton, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

