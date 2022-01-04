See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Thornton, CO
Dr. Vance Mason, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vance Mason, MD

Dr. Vance Mason, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Mason works at Clinica Family Health Services in Thornton, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mason's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinica Family Health Services
    8990 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 929-1421
  2. 2
    Plan De Salud Del Valle
    220 E Rogers Rd, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 697-2583

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vance Mason, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801869425
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abington Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vance Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mason has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

