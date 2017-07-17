Dr. McCollom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vance McCollom, MD
Overview
Dr. Vance McCollom, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 3300 NW Expressway Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3417
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCollum repaired an unruptured aneurysm for me. It was a miracle it was found unruptured to begin with and I was terrified by the things that could have gone wrong but Dr. McCollum did everything right. As a result, to date, I have had none of the negative outcomes that could have happened. I trusted Dr. McCollum with my life and he did not disappoint.
About Dr. Vance McCollom, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1609833565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
