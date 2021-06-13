Dr. Vandana Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vandana Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vandana Agarwal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California School Of Med|University of Southern California School of Medicine
Dr. Agarwal works at
New Hope Cancer & Research Institute350 Vinton Ave Ste 101, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 620-5502
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
diagnosed and treated my lymphoma/now I am survivor 10years
- Medical Oncology
- English, Dutch
- 1134124548
- University Of Southern California School Of Med|University of Southern California School of Medicine
- U ND Sch Med
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Dutch.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.