Overview of Dr. Vandana Char, MB BS

Dr. Vandana Char, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.



Dr. Char works at Texas Tech University Health Sci Center OBG in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.