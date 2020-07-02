Overview of Dr. Vandana Karri, MD

Dr. Vandana Karri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.



Dr. Karri works at LewisGale Physicians - Oncology in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.