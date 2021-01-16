Overview of Dr. Vandana Khera, MD

Dr. Vandana Khera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Khera works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.