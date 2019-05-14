Dr. Vandana Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vandana Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vandana Long, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Long works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maternity and Gynecology Associates4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 134, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 452-3000
-
2
Community Fire Co of Millington Inc71 Omega Dr Bldg D, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 283-3300
-
3
Endoscopy Center of Delaware1090 Old Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 892-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
I would love to give Dr. Long an excellent review. She is very caring and answers all questions i have had. I wasn't treated with the same caring and professional attitude in procedure room, and was cancelled cause the dr who took blood pressure reading at time was listening to nurse on duty who seemed to convince him that i wasn't ready. I felt that it wasn't right thing to do especially since Dr. Long had already known blood pressure readings before. I know Dr. Long isn't fault cause she doesn't obviously know the nurse talked me out of procedure. I hope she doesn't do that to anyone else.
About Dr. Vandana Long, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831119189
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.