Overview of Dr. Vandana Minnal, MD

Dr. Vandana Minnal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Minnal works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Glaucoma and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.