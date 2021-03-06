Overview

Dr. Vandna Jerath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Jerath works at Optima Womens Healthcare, PLLC in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.