Dr. Vandna Jerath, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (38)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vandna Jerath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Jerath works at Optima Womens Healthcare, PLLC in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optima Women's Healthcare, PLLC
    9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 450, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 805-1807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HELLP Syndrome Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 06, 2021
    Dr. Jerath has been my doctor for over 10 years and delivered all 3 of my children. She is kind, caring, and compassionate. She is knowledgeable and spends time explaining things. One time she called me at 9pm to follow-up on my test results. Her office is beautiful and her staff is great too. She is definitely the best doctor I have ever had.
    SSmith — Mar 06, 2021
    About Dr. Vandna Jerath, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780722793
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Co School Of Med
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vandna Jerath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jerath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jerath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jerath works at Optima Womens Healthcare, PLLC in Parker, CO. View the full address on Dr. Jerath’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

