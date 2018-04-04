Overview of Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD

Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Virasch works at University Ophthalmology Associates, Ltd in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.