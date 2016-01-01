Overview of Dr. Vanessa Ajizian, MD

Dr. Vanessa Ajizian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Walkertown, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Ajizian works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Walkertown in Walkertown, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.