Dr. Archil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanessa Archil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Archil, MD
Dr. Vanessa Archil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Archil works at
Dr. Archil's Office Locations
-
1
Women First Specialists Sc6121 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 792-0209
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Archil?
I am so incredibly happy with Dr. Archil! Who knew visiting an OBGYN could actually be pleasant? She was able to pull up records from other offices though MyChart, explain results from recent tests and procedures better than any past doctor, and was also incredibly patient with all of the questions I had. She is an excellent teacher, never made me feel rushed despite all of my questions, and made clear that next steps are my choice. Dr Archil never once pressuring me to go one way or another. I left her office feeling empowered and am so glad I went. I’m also a member of the LGBT community and discovered that she has helped other couples in the community conceive in the past. LGBT affirming!
About Dr. Vanessa Archil, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Creole
- 1285046888
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archil works at
Dr. Archil has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Archil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Archil speaks Creole.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Archil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.