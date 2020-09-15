Dr. Vanessa Barrow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Barrow, DPM
Dr. Vanessa Barrow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Sole Aesthetic, LLC5959 West Loop S Ste 130, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (203) 676-3046Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My dad had to have his toe amputated. Dad is my hero. I was very concerned about his medical care. After consulting with Dr Barrow I was sure God directed me to her. She explained the procedure in detail. She was clear and concise when sharing dad’s medical information. After surgery Dr Barrow checked on dad that after noon and the following day. Impeccable bed side manners. She’s extremely knowledgeable in her field. I highly recommend her. Shes not only a great doctor, she’s also angel send from heaven. You will not be disappointed.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1356513626
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Barrow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrow.
