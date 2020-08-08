Dr. Canonigo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanessa Canonigo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Canonigo, DO
Dr. Vanessa Canonigo, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Canonigo's Office Locations
Positive Choice7060 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (619) 528-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been through 5 doctors at Kaiser before I found Dr. Canonigo and I am so happy I found her! She is amazing, she remembers who you are and what issues you were/are experiencing, she is so pleasant to be around and truly cares about her patients. I'd recommend anyone in the San Diego area to have Dr. Canonigo as her/him primary. I'm so glad I found her!
About Dr. Vanessa Canonigo, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1588077861
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canonigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Canonigo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canonigo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canonigo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canonigo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.