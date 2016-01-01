Overview of Dr. Vanessa Carlo, MD

Dr. Vanessa Carlo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Carlo works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.