Overview of Dr. Vanessa Dickey, MD

Dr. Vanessa Dickey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Dickey works at Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.