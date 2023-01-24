Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanessa Dickey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Dickey, MD
Dr. Vanessa Dickey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Dickey's Office Locations
1
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 750-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cancer Care514 N Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 750-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dickey is wonderful, kind, friendly, upbeat, encouraging and most of all extremely knowledgeable. We discussed all aspects of my health. She truly cares and you can see would do anything for her patients. One of the BEST Drs in SouthBay
About Dr. Vanessa Dickey, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497742472
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- Santa Barbara College Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickey has seen patients for Leukocytosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dickey speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.