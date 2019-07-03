Overview

Dr. Vanessa Escobar Barboza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES.



Dr. Barboza works at Vanessa Escobar Barboza in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.