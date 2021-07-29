Dr. Vanessa Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Foster, MD
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Foster, MD
Dr. Vanessa Foster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Oreilly Medical Consultants12150 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (630) 388-0785
Providea Health Partners LLC9730 S Western Ave Ste 100, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (718) 422-4253
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Foster for over 5 years and her bedside manner has been quite exceptional. I am currently trying to locate her new office.
About Dr. Vanessa Foster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033101753
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foster speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.