Overview of Dr. Vanessa Gulla, MD

Dr. Vanessa Gulla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Gulla works at Stanford Health Care Pleasanton 5565 in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Castro Valley, CA and Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.