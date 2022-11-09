Dr. Vanessa Gulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Gulla, MD
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Gulla, MD
Dr. Vanessa Gulla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Gulla works at
Dr. Gulla's Office Locations
-
1
Stanford Health Care Pleasanton 55655565 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 320, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 278-7095
-
2
Alan M Linder MD20126 Stanton Ave Ste 201, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 581-2559
-
3
Stanford University Medical Center300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 723-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulla?
Avid listener to my concern. Provided information to my urinary situation and she conferred with other doctors for a solution. Excellent follow up scheduled as she indicated. I have conferred with three other urologists prior to Dr. Gulla.
About Dr. Vanessa Gulla, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376648279
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulla works at
Dr. Gulla has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.