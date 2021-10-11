Dr. Vanessa Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Ho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ontario, CA. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Angeles Health Center Ontario2680 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA 91761 Directions (951) 637-9935
Neighborhood Health Center of Riverside3660 Park Sierra Dr Ste 110, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 637-9935
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Regal Medical Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
We are Kasperski family in Fontana and I've been with her almost 4 years now and she is beyond call of duty, so you have to wait maybe 30 minutes to see her don't gripe ,she has a patient needs more attention . she bends backwards for her patients and calls them even at night if she has concerns, if she doesn't call you back rite away she is extremely bust but she will call even if its late in evening .don't gripe if you have to Waite a while sometimes good doctors are hard to find.
About Dr. Vanessa Ho, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1679512776
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- Harbor University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho speaks Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.