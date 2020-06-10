See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Vanessa Isiaka, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Vanessa Isiaka, MD

Dr. Vanessa Isiaka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Isiaka works at Huntington OB/GYN in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Isiaka's Office Locations

  1
    Valerie P. Myers M.d. Inc.
    10 Congress St Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105
  2
    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2020
    I can’t say enough great thinks about dr. Isiaka. I had Dr Joseph Li. He has been a doctor for over thirty years. He was more rough and seemed like on to the next patient. Dr isiaka is amazing. I recommend everyone to her. I get gestational hypertension. She was great monitored me. She really trusted my body and bang twenty minutes after the baby was ready to push she was out. She is amazing. She also put in my IUD. She did great. It was painful but because of her. It’s a foreign object and it’s more of you fearing the unknown. I love Dr. Isiaka if she ever left this practice I will follow her for sure
    Kristen Potter — Jun 10, 2020
    Dr. Vanessa Isiaka, MD
    About Dr. Vanessa Isiaka, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316336969
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isiaka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isiaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isiaka works at Huntington OB/GYN in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Isiaka’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Isiaka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isiaka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isiaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isiaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

