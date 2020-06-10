Dr. Isiaka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanessa Isiaka, MD
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Isiaka, MD
Dr. Vanessa Isiaka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Dr. Isiaka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Isiaka's Office Locations
-
1
Valerie P. Myers M.d. Inc.10 Congress St Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-6223
-
2
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (213) 924-9505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isiaka?
I can’t say enough great thinks about dr. Isiaka. I had Dr Joseph Li. He has been a doctor for over thirty years. He was more rough and seemed like on to the next patient. Dr isiaka is amazing. I recommend everyone to her. I get gestational hypertension. She was great monitored me. She really trusted my body and bang twenty minutes after the baby was ready to push she was out. She is amazing. She also put in my IUD. She did great. It was painful but because of her. It’s a foreign object and it’s more of you fearing the unknown. I love Dr. Isiaka if she ever left this practice I will follow her for sure
About Dr. Vanessa Isiaka, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316336969
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isiaka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isiaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isiaka works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Isiaka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isiaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isiaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isiaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.