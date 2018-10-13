Dr. Vanessa Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Erickson, MD
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Erickson, MD
Dr. Vanessa Erickson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Erickson's Office Locations
Daniel F Hartman MD Facs A Professional Corporation3838 California St Rm 505, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 751-4914
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kenyon (now Erickson) is terrific. She is friendly, honest, caring, & attentive. She is also extremely knowledgeable in her field and a highly talented surgeon. She exhausted every path before recommending sinus surgery. I’m 6 months out from the procedure and I feel great. Because of her attention to detail and communication skills I knew what to expect every step of the way. I highly recommend her if you’re having sinus issues
About Dr. Vanessa Erickson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1700072659
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
