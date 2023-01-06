Dr. Vanessa Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Castle Rock Gastroenterology2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 455-3879
-
2
Peak Gastroenterology Assocs2920 N Cascade Ave Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 636-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is phenomenal! She has an excellent bedside manner, is patient, funny, extremely knowledgeable, very competent, and made me completely comfortable with my procedure. No one looks forward to a colonoscopy, but you've gotta do it, so do it with someone who is going to take great care of you--Dr. Lee!
About Dr. Vanessa Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912111691
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.