Dr. Vanessa Marin, MD
Dr. Vanessa Marin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Guadalupe County Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Presbyterian Convenience Care7920 Carmel Ave Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87122 Directions (505) 462-6554
Plains Regional Medical Center2100 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Clovis, NM 88101 Directions (505) 769-2141
Presbyterian Heart Group201 Cedar St SE Ste 7600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-2500
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center4801 BECKNER RD, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 772-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe County Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a first appointment. Dr. Marin was thorough and answered all my questions. I decided to choose her as my cardiologist
About Dr. Vanessa Marin, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiomegaly and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marin speaks Portuguese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.