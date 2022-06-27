Dr. Vanessa Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Mendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Mendez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central del Carib and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health - Hialeah4791 W 4TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 825-0500
V. Mendez Health508 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (954) 300-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Did 2nd online GI consult with Dr. Mendez. Very helpful visit. Went over not just symptoms but also Dr. Mendez explained a more holistic mitigation strategy including diet, lifestyle, possible supplments etc. It was a very detailed and helpful visit. I would highly recommend a visit with Dr. Mendez.
About Dr. Vanessa Mendez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497021331
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center and Affiliates
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Universidad Central del Carib
- Harvard
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
