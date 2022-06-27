See All Gastroenterologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Vanessa Mendez, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vanessa Mendez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central del Carib and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mendez works at Gastro Health in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Hialeah
    4791 W 4TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 825-0500
  2. 2
    V. Mendez Health
    508 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 300-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 27, 2022
Did 2nd online GI consult with Dr. Mendez. Very helpful visit. Went over not just symptoms but also Dr. Mendez explained a more holistic mitigation strategy including diet, lifestyle, possible supplments etc. It was a very detailed and helpful visit. I would highly recommend a visit with Dr. Mendez.
Bruce — Jun 27, 2022
Photo: Dr. Vanessa Mendez, MD
About Dr. Vanessa Mendez, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • 11 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1497021331
Education & Certifications

  • Tulane University Medical Center and Affiliates
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
  • Universidad Central del Carib
  • Harvard
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vanessa Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

