Overview of Dr. Vanessa Menghini, MD

Dr. Vanessa Menghini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Menghini works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.