Overview

Dr. Vanessa Parisi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.