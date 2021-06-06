Dr. Vanessa Parisi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Parisi, DO
Dr. Vanessa Parisi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 181 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 542-8771
South Orange OBGYN & Infertility Group106 Valley St Ste A, South Orange, NJ 07079 Directions (973) 763-4334
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
I would definitely recommend Dr. Parisi to my family and friends. She made me feel very comfortable during my visit and she took the time to answer any questions I had. She also gave me a few options for a problem I have been experiencing. Her office staff is also very helpful and nice. I had a great experience overall and will continue to see Dr. Parisi in the future.
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Siena College
