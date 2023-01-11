Dr. Vanessa Prowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Prowler, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Prowler, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Prowler works at
Locations
Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Takes time and cares about her patients.
About Dr. Vanessa Prowler, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1801115241
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prowler works at
Dr. Prowler has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Prowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prowler.
