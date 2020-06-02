Dr. Richardson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanessa Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Richardson, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Santa Ana Medical Office Bldg2525 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 365-0966
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is awesome, caring and very compassionate...she help me overcome self consciousness being a Lupus patient...I truly miss her in Columbia, SC
About Dr. Vanessa Richardson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1366785735
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.