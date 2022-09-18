Dr. Vanessa Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Rosario, MD
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Rosario, MD
Dr. Vanessa Rosario, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Rosario works at
Dr. Rosario's Office Locations
-
1
Obgyn Center of Nw Houston Cypress11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 220, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 571-3818
-
2
Ob-Gyn Center of Northwest Houston9511 Huffmeister Rd Ste 102, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (832) 263-6956
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosario?
She was the on-call doctor at kingwood medical that performed my unplanned C-section. I had never met her before that night. She kept me informed of the status of my baby and myself through the entire process and visited me every day during my subsequent stay. She has a realistic understanding of pain management, listened and took action when the side effects of my C-section were too intense.
About Dr. Vanessa Rosario, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427305051
Education & Certifications
- Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosario works at
Dr. Rosario has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosario speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.