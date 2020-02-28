Dr. Sanderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanessa Sanderson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Sanderson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Guarulhos in Sao Paulo, Brazil - D.D.S..
Dr. Sanderson works at
Locations
Smile Dental Group2014 W Avenue K, Lancaster, CA 93536 Directions (661) 457-9499Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
awsome
About Dr. Vanessa Sanderson, DDS
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1972783868
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Dentistry - Esthetic Professional, Tarzana, CA|Esthetic Professional, Tarzana, CA
- Brazilian Air Force|General Practice - Brazilian Air Force
- University of Guarulhos in Sao Paulo, Brazil - D.D.S.
