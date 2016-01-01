See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Vanessa Sandifer, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vanessa Sandifer, MD

Dr. Vanessa Sandifer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sandifer works at Diabetes/Endocrine Mississippi in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandifer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Ms
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 450, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 948-5158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Fibromyalgia
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Vanessa Sandifer, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104002898
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanessa Sandifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandifer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandifer works at Diabetes/Endocrine Mississippi in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Sandifer’s profile.

    Dr. Sandifer has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandifer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandifer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

