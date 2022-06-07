Overview of Dr. Vanessa Stubbs, MD

Dr. Vanessa Stubbs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.



Dr. Stubbs works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.