Overview

Dr. Vanessa Tartaglia-Keane, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Tartaglia-Keane works at Tartaglia Family Medicine in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.