Dr. Vanessa Taylor, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Chino Hills Foot and Ankle Center in Chino Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.