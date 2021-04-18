Dr. Vanessa Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Taylor, DPM
Dr. Vanessa Taylor, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Chino Hills Foot and Ankle Cemter15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr Ste 130, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 287-0677Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taylor is the best doctor I have had the privilege to experience! She did an outstanding job on my bunion removal and my foot healed perfectly. I would recommend her to all my family and friends with total confidence. Thank you Dr Taylor for job well done
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942235668
Education & Certifications
- Usc Univ Hosp
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- UC Irvine
