Overview of Dr. Vanessa Trespalacios, MD

Dr. Vanessa Trespalacios, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Atlantic Health - Morristown Memorial Hospital



Dr. Trespalacios works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.