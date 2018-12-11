Overview of Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD

Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center, Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Voge works at Plastic Surgical Specialists in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.