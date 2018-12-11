See All Plastic Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD

Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center, Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.

Dr. Voge works at Plastic Surgical Specialists in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Voge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgical Specialists
    818 N Emporia St Ste 301, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 263-0234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Voge?

    Dec 11, 2018
    Everyone involved in my surgery was very kind and very professional!!
    M. Mcmullen — Dec 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Voge to family and friends

    Dr. Voge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Voge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD.

    About Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487876207
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rockhurst University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voge works at Plastic Surgical Specialists in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Voge’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Voge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.