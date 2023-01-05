See All Dermatologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Vanessa Voss, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vanessa Voss, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.

Dr. Voss works at University of Missouri Columbia Dermatology in Columbia, MO with other offices in Metairie, LA, Stony Brook, NY and Biloxi, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Missouri Dermatology
    1020 Hitt St, Columbia, MO 65212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 882-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sanova Dermatology (Poole Dermatology)
    111 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 406, Metairie, LA 70005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 838-9225
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs
    1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 200, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    The Skin Surgery Centre
    1720A Medical Park Dr Ste 340B, Biloxi, MS 39532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 644-4226
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    The Skin Surgery Centre
    1615 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 644-4226
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2023
    Dr. Voss demonstrated a gentle spirit during her consultations with me throughout the procedure. She seemed to understand the psychological stress I was feeling. She sang a Christmas carol while she cut. That was sweet. She gave me choices regarding the post-surgery repair. I followed her guidance, and the results were nice. Additionally, she pointed out another area of concern for me to follow up on with my dermatologist. Thank you Vanessa and I hope your new baby is as sweet as you.
    Joel — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Vanessa Voss, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144674201
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery University of Missouri - Columbia
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai - Saint Luke's/Roosevelt Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanessa Voss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Voss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

