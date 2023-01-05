Dr. Vanessa Voss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Voss, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Voss, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Voss works at
Locations
-
1
University of Missouri Dermatology1020 Hitt St, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sanova Dermatology (Poole Dermatology)111 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 406, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 838-9225Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 200, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:45am - 4:00pm
-
4
The Skin Surgery Centre1720A Medical Park Dr Ste 340B, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (504) 644-4226Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
5
The Skin Surgery Centre1615 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 644-4226Thursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voss?
Dr. Voss demonstrated a gentle spirit during her consultations with me throughout the procedure. She seemed to understand the psychological stress I was feeling. She sang a Christmas carol while she cut. That was sweet. She gave me choices regarding the post-surgery repair. I followed her guidance, and the results were nice. Additionally, she pointed out another area of concern for me to follow up on with my dermatologist. Thank you Vanessa and I hope your new baby is as sweet as you.
About Dr. Vanessa Voss, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1144674201
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery University of Missouri - Columbia
- Mount Sinai - Saint Luke's/Roosevelt Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- University of California, Berkeley
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voss accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voss works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Voss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.