Dr. Womack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanessa Womack, MD
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Womack, MD
Dr. Vanessa Womack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Womack works at
Dr. Womack's Office Locations
1
NAPC Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C270, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 898-7840
2
NAPC Marietta141 Lacy St NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 442-1911Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
3
Northside Family Practice960 Woodstock Pkwy Ste 300, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 517-2145
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. Womack early January 2022. She was warm and approachable and had some 'good' beside manners. While she did appear to be rough arond the edges, she is thorough, knowledgable and provided an array of valuable information, optons and recommendations.
About Dr. Vanessa Womack, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063629061
Education & Certifications
- Mercer U Sch Med, Macon
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Womack accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Womack works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Womack, there are benefits to both methods.