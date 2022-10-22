Dr. Vangie Texidor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Texidor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vangie Texidor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vangie Texidor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Texidor works at
Locations
-
1
Vangie Texidor, MD2000 NW 87th Ave Ste 217, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (954) 955-4547Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Texidor?
Excelente trato fui operado de hernia y agradezco a Dios haber podido conocer a la Dra Texidor y a su Team medico. Muy atentos muy profesional la Dra y el equipo de trabajo. Doy las gracias
About Dr. Vangie Texidor, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952611022
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Texidor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Texidor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Texidor works at
Dr. Texidor speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Texidor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Texidor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Texidor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Texidor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.