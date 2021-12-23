See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Vani Kotha, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vani Kotha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Kotha works at Endocrine Associates of Mid-Cities in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrine Associates of Mid-cities
    1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 202, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 684-5175
    Hurst Employee and Family Clinic
    1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 407, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 685-4175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 23, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Kotha for many many years. I feel so comfortable with her, she is never judgmental or condescending like have experience with other Doctors. She is super attentive and always answers your questions. She staying on top of your treatments and Guide you back on track if you get off. I have never felt rushed during my appointments and I have never had to wait hours in the waiting room. I recommend her to all my family and friends.
    Sara Ballentine — Dec 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Vani Kotha, MD
    About Dr. Vani Kotha, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124233846
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vani Kotha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotha works at Endocrine Associates of Mid-Cities in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kotha’s profile.

    Dr. Kotha has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

