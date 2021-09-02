See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (29)
Map Pin Small Lake Worth, FL
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD

Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Florida and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Sabesan works at HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Sabesan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth
    4560 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4233
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Loxahatchee
    12989 Southern Blvd Ste 202, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 220-9734
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Elbow Bursitis
Broken Arm
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Elbow Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sabesan?

    Sep 02, 2021
    She was phenomenal very caring answer all my questions Excellent bedside manners
    Wanda Vazquez — Sep 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sabesan to family and friends

    Dr. Sabesan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sabesan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD.

    About Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427240621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Fdntn|Cleveland Clinic Hospital|Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Oh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabesan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabesan has seen patients for Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabesan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabesan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabesan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.