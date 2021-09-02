Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD
Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Florida and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Sabesan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sabesan's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth4560 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 794-4233
-
2
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Loxahatchee12989 Southern Blvd Ste 202, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 220-9734Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabesan?
She was phenomenal very caring answer all my questions Excellent bedside manners
About Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427240621
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdntn|Cleveland Clinic Hospital|Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Oh
- Duke Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabesan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabesan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sabesan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sabesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabesan works at
Dr. Sabesan has seen patients for Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabesan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabesan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabesan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.