Dr. Vania Fernandez, MD
Dr. Vania Fernandez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
As a person with a chronic illness finding a trustworthy doctor that will be a long term part of my care team is something we continually work on. Dr. Vania Fernandez is amazing. A blessing. She listens to my input and details (even the most simple sounding info she takes serious). My quality of life is owed to Dr. Fernandez’s guidance using all that input. The staff all the way from the desk to her nurses/techs are fantastic, friendly & helpful. If all my specialists offices were run this smoothly my healthcare would be so much less stressful!! I’m grateful to have been introduced to BSI and Dr Fernandez, I hope someone else desperately searching for care finds her and her office too!
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.