Dr. Vania Fernandez, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vania Fernandez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez works at Broward Spine Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Florida
    3702 Washington St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 272-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Fibromyalgia
Fracture
Headache
Knee Disorders
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pain Management
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    LY — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vania Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124229497
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vania Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Broward Spine Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

